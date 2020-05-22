x
crime

Off-duty officer shot in Nashville; suspect killed in shootout

An off-duty officer was shot while walking his dog, and the suspect was killed following a chase and shootout.
Credit: Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per the Memorandum of Understanding between his office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, TBI Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Interstate 440 last night. 

Preliminary information indicates the incident is connected to a nearby shooting, from Thursday night, in which an MNPD officer was shot, near his home, while off-duty. After the off-duty officer was able to notify authorities, additional officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as William Johnson, Jr. (DOB 7-4-71), nearby and initiated a chase, which continued onto Interstate 440. 

During the chase, Johnson reportedly fired several times at responding officers. The department deployed spike strips further down the interstate, which subsequently brought the car to a stop. The situation escalated further and resulted in at least three officers firing their service weapons, striking and killing Johnson. No other law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

TBI Agents and Forensic Scientists continue to gather relevant information, evidence, and interviews related to this ongoing investigation. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in these types of incidents.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted to TBINewsroom.com.
MNPD Officer Recovering After Being Inexplicably Shot in the Back by a Stranger Near the Officer's Home
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Metro Police Officer Darrell Osment is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot in the back (right shoulder) without warning or provocation while walking his dog near the intersection of Bull Run and Pine Valley Roads at 9:05 p.m. Thursday.
Nashville

