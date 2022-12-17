TBI: MPD exchanges gunfire with a suspect who is shot and killed

According to MPD, one suspect shot at officers after a traffic stop. When one officer returned fire, it struck and killed the suspect, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and died after exchanging gunfire with a Memphis police officer on Friday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The officer was not injured during the incident, which started close to midnight in the area of American Way but ended on a side street near grassy area in the 4700 block of Cochese Avenue, according to the TBI.

The TBI said that the incident started as a traffic stop in American Way but the driver of the vehicle "drove off."

When the car ended up "off the road" in the grassy area, at least three people got out of the car and ran in different directions, according to the TBI.

MPD claims that the vehicle they observed was "suspicious" and that the people that exited the car were all armed.

According to MPD, one suspect shot at officers and when one officer returned fire, it struck the suspect. Additional officers rendered aid, according to MPD, but the suspect died on the scene.

MPD claims there were three other suspects that are men and they are still at large.

The person that was shot is not being identified as of press time "pending notification of relatives," according to the TBI.