Teen admits to carjacking two people, assaulting elderly man, with a 'machine gun'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in jail after admitting to two separate carjacking incidents involving a "machine gun."

According to a police affidavit from Memphis Police, around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night, 18-year-old Antonio Herman ran up to an Infiniti at a gas pump at the 4500 block of Poplar Avenue and opened the car's driver-side door, brandishing a gun at the driver and telling him to hand over the keys.

The driver quickly accelerated out of the parking lot and left the scene.

Just 10 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking call at the 4000 block of Camelot Lane. There, 70-year-old Omar Alamri told officers he had been blocked in by a dark Infiniti SUV.

Two men got out of the SUV, armed with "machine guns," according to Alamri, and pulled him out of his car by the back of his neck. He was then struck four or five times by one of the men with one of the "machine guns" in the head and face, at which point the men left with his Nissan sedan.

Almari was taken to the hospital where he received staples for his head, and stitches above his eye.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning, officers found the stolen Nissan occupied by Herman, and arrested him.

Herman later waived his Miranda rights and admitted to being responsible for both carjacking incidents.