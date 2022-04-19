Suspect wanted in deadly hit & run crash

According to Memphis Police, the suspect struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly hit & run crash that occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of National Street and Hardin Avenue.

According to MPD, officers responded to a deadly pedestrian crash around 12:05 a.m. Monday morning. An unknown vehicle struck and killed a male pedestrian, identified as Clarence Johnson, while he was walking across the street. The vehicle then fled the scene

MPD said the vehicle will be dark blue in color, missing a side-view mirror and will have front-end damage.

Those with information regarding this crash should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.