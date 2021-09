Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after being shot near Five Guys in East Memphis early Wednesday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at 1315 Ridgeway Rd.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died.

Investigators said two men are being questioned.

