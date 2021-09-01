16-year-old charged with shooting & killing 17-year-old at Riverview Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Wednesday a 16-year-old is charged with shooting and killing another teen Tuesday at Riverview Park.
Police said the shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the park in the 1800 block of Kansas Street. They found a 17-year-old shot. He was taken to Regional One, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators did not say what led to the shooting.
Police said the 16-year-old suspect was known to the victim. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested and is charged with second degree murder.