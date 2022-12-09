Case continued for teens charged in Rev. Eason-Williams' murder

15-year-old Miguel Andrade and 15-year-old Brayan Carrillo are due back in court Oct. 10, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A status hearing for the two teens charged in the murder of Memphis activist and pastor Reverend Autura Eason-Williams in July was held Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

15-year-old Miguel Andrade, 15-year-old Brayan Carrillo, and 21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora are charged in the murder of Rev. Eason-Williams.

Andrade is charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Carrillo faces charges of first-degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and carjacking.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said it will seek to have both teens tried as adults. The two are due back in court Oct. 10, 2022.

Tabora is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of robbery, deployment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and especially aggravated robbery. He appeared in Shelby County Criminal Court Aug. 15, where he was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Dr. Eason-Williams, District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District, was shot and killed July 18, 2022, in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane, during a carjacking.

According to a police affidavit, Tabora admitted to investigators that he was with two teens when he killed Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams and stole her Infiniti.