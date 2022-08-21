x
Crime

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

Police said that on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange a car was stolen on Friday night. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators. 

Officers then chased the boy before capturing him on East Shelby Drive where they arrested him. That minor is now facing charges of carjacking, vandalism and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony. 

Carjacking Arrest 3000 Block of Lamar Avenue Report #2208009811ME MEMPHIS, TN- On August 19, 2022, at approximately...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, August 21, 2022

