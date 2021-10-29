Tennessee sex offender sentenced for failing to register in Mississippi

Despite living in Potts Camp for over two months, the man never registered as a sex offender in Mississippi.

GREENVILLE, Miss — A Tennessee man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender in Mississippi.

According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Mississippi, the U.S. Marshals Service found that Lafayette McKay, 58, of Holladay, Tennessee, was living in Potts Camp, Mississippi, rather than at his registered address in Tennessee.

At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday in Greenville, a judge sentenced McCay to prison for failing to register.

McCay was initially convicted of aggravated statutory rape in Benton County, Tennessee, in 2012. That conviction requires him to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, is employed, attends school, or is a temporary resident.

“The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act was put into place to help inform and protect the public,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “It is extremely important for every sex offender to comply with the law and register as required and this office will continue to aggressively prosecute those sex offenders who fail to comply with their registration duties.”

McCay was also recently convicted of sexual battery on a minor victim from an incident in September 2020.