1 arrested after Tennessee sheriff's deputy shot, killed in line of duty

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An arrest has been made after a sheriff's deputy in Tennessee was shot and killed while responding to a call Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hardin County deputies and an officer with the Clifton Police Department were called to a home on Nance Bend Road in Clifton for a domestic disturbance around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, investigators said Todd Stricklin, 48, was armed with a gun. Officers told Stricklin to drop the gun, but he refused. As the Hardin County deputy approached the home to help, investigators said Stricklin shot him.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A Clifton man has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection to the shooting death of a Hardin County deputy that occurred Saturday evening.



Investigators said Stricklin ran from the home into a wooden area. A few hours later, officers found and arrested him.

Stricklin was charged with first-degree murder and was taken to the Hardin County Jail before he was transferred to the Chester County Jail.

A Hardin County Deputy, shot in the line of duty yesterday while responding to a call, has died. The TBI will be... Posted by Crockett County Sheriff's Dept - Tennessee on Sunday, September 26, 2021

"Please keep this officer's family in your prayers as well as his brothers/sisters in blue," the Crockett County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook.