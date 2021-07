Robinson faces federal charges of stealing, intentionally misapplying for funding, federal wire fraud, and money laundering in two separate cases.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prosecutor says Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson could face even more charges when a grand jury meets next month.

Robinson already is facing federal charges of stealing, intentionally misapplying for funding, federal wire fraud, and money laundering in two separate cases. Both are related to her nursing school, The Healthcare Institute.

Robinson's trial is set for September 13, but if the new charges are added, her trial could be pushed back to a later date.