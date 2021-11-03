Three people injured in shooting at Applebee's in southeast Shelby County

Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday in the parking lot of the Applebee’s in the 3800 block of Hacks Cross Road, just north of 385.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in southeast Shelby County.

Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday in the parking lot of the Applebee’s in the 3800 block of Hacks Cross Road, just north of 385 - Bill Morris Parkway.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter left the scene, and deputies are working to identify the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.