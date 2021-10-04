TSA finds record number of firearms at Memphis International for 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Transportation Security Administration officers at Memphis International Airport (MEM) found a record 48 firearms at security checkpoints this year.
The previous annual record for MEM was 47 firearms, set in 2018 and met again in 2020.
While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (if the airline is informed, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.
Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft.