Fire Museum of Memphis unveils new exhibit for Fire Prevention Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Fire Prevention Week (October 3-9, 2021) commemorates the Great Chicago Fire that blazed out of control October 8-9, 1871. This fire killed more than 250 people, destroyed in excess of 17,000 buildings and left over 100,000 people homeless. That tragedy inspired reforms across this nation, prompting new fire safety codes and public awareness campaigns.

In October of each year, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) sponsors a fire prevention campaign to highlight the importance of fire safety education. This year’s theme is “Learn the SOUNDS of Fire Safety.” The campaign also provides burn prevention safety tips that will help to reduce the number of house fires, injuries and deaths.

In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the Fire Museum of Memphis is unveiling a new Smoke Detector Exhibit. The exhibit showcases a typical scene in a home where there is a space heater, overloaded socket and other fire hazards. Smoke rises up the exhibit and sets off a working smoke detector.

“This is a great way for kids to learn what a smoke detector sounds like, so they can get out safely when they hear one in their home go off,” said Kimberly Crafton, Executive Director for the Fire Museum of Memphis. “We are thrilled about having this exhibit to help teach fire prevention and safety to all of our visitors.”