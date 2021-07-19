Two detained after shots fired near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

A woman told police that she had been shot at in the area of Union and Dunlap.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been detained after shots were fired Monday morning near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

According to a statement released by Le Bonheur, shots were fired toward a vehicle on Dunlap St. near the hospital's Research Tower. Officers with both Le Bonheur and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center took a man into custody immediately without incident at Jefferson and Pauline.

MPD said a woman was also detained after the incident.

MPD is assisting the hospital in this investigation.