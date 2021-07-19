Two detained after shots fired near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been detained after shots were fired Monday morning near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
According to a statement released by Le Bonheur, shots were fired toward a vehicle on Dunlap St. near the hospital's Research Tower. Officers with both Le Bonheur and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center took a man into custody immediately without incident at Jefferson and Pauline.
A woman told police that she had been shot at in the area of Union and Dunlap.
MPD said a woman was also detained after the incident.
MPD is assisting the hospital in this investigation.
Le Bonheur said in its statement that the shooting did not involve any Le Bonheur employees or patient families.