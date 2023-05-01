Two detained after deadly double shooting near airport

MPD officers responded to the shooting about 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, in the 3600 block of Bellbranch Dr., not far from Millbranch and I-55.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people have been detained after a deadly shooting not far from Memphis International Airport.

They found one man dead at the scene. A second man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but two people were detained on the scene.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.