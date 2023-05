Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood Sunday night, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the 1000 block of Oakmont Place.

There, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he later died.

Memphis Police said the investigation is ongoing.