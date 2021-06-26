Two men arrested after shot was fired at Horn Lake police

Kylen Thomas and Xavier Word were arrested in Memphis Friday on fugitive from justice warrants out of Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Mid-South men are behind bars, accused of firing at least one shot at Horn Lake police officers.

Horn Lake police said Thursday, officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Tulane Road and Mayfair Drive when at least one shot was fired into the squad car. No officers were hit or injured.

Horn Lake police said the officers chased the vehicle, a black Jeep, into Memphis, but the suspects got away.

Horn Lake investigators said they were able to identify Thomas and Word as the suspects. The two were arrested in Memphis with the help of the Memphis Gang Unit. Investigators said the Jeep was also recovered.