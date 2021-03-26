Two men charged with murder, accused of luring victim to his death

Investigators said the victim & one of the suspects had been speaking by phone, and that suspect admitted to the murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis men have been charged with murder in a deadly shooting this past September.

Police said 18-year-old Jaylin Wright is charged with first degree murder, carjacking, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and more.

19-year-old Terry Wilkins is charged with first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, and more.

Police said 50-year-old Markel Alexander was found shot about 12:30 a.m. September 6, 2020, at Gill and Pillow, just south of South Parkway East. He died at the scene.

According to the police affidavit, Wilkins told police that he had met Alexander while walking down the street, and they exchanged phone numbers. The report said Wilkins told investigators Alexander had called him repeatedly over the next few days, but Wilkins said he was not into “that gay s**t.”

Police said Wilkins confessed to getting other individuals and setting up to meet Alexander and steal his 2011 BMW. Investigators said Wilkins admitted to meeting with Alexander, and he and the others surrounded the victim, shot him, and took his car key and drove away.

Police said they traced Wilkins down through Alexander’s phone records.

The second suspect, 19-yr-old Terry Wilkins, was charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in the Perpetration of a Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. pic.twitter.com/VSR9yNuLZr — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 26, 2021

