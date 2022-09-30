Two women indicted in death of boy left in hot car at Memphis daycare

The 17-month-old boy was found in an SUV at Education is the Key Childcare in North Memphis in May, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner and a driver of a North Memphis daycare center, where a boy died after being left in a hot SUV in May, have been indicted.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, a grand jury indicted Dessie X, 64 from Millington and Fay Eschoe, 62, from Memphis on charges of aggravated child neglect and criminally negligent homicide.

Memphis police officers responded to Education is the Key Chlidcare just after 2:30 p.m. on May 19, where 17-month-old Carson Flowers was found in the vehicle. At the time, the outside temperature was 90 degrees, the temperature inside the SUV was 115 degrees, according to investigators.

The SCDAG's Office said Eschoe picked up Carson and his three older siblings at 8:20 a.m., dropped off the older children at school, and arrived at the daycare center at 975 Thomas St. just before 9 a.m.

Eschoe parked her personal vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, and went inside, forgetting Carson who was in his car seat in the rear passenger seat. When she was leaving for the day around 2:30, she found him unresponsive and still strapped in his seat.

It is required for daycare drivers to transport children in authorized vehicles and to do a check to ensure that all children have gotten out of the vehicle. Drivers are not allowed to use their personal vehicles.

Education is the Key Childcare surrendered its state license a week after the incident.