Violent night in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing and two shootings within a couple hours Thursday night into Friday morning left one man dead and four others injured.
According to the Memphis Police Depatment, a man was stabbed around 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 777 Poplar, in the Medical District. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information.
At 11:48 p.m. officers were called to a shooting on the Highland Strip, 521 South Highland near Ubee's. Three men had been shot. One was taken to ROH in critical condition, the other two were treated on the scene for minor injuries. The suspect's vehicle was a dark colored sedan.
Around 1 a.m. MPD officers responded to the 4000 block of Willowview Ave, where a man was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no suspect information given for this crime.
Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.