WANTED: Police seeking 2 men in Memphis school burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted by police after they were caught on camera stealing from a high school in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened the night of Sept. 30 at Overton High School. Police said the two men took property from the school and left.

The suspects were described as Black men between 18 and 25 years old.

According to police, one of the men had a thin build with twists in his hair, wore a red and black jacket and a black t-shirt with an unknown design on it, ripped blue jeans with pink in them, and black and white shoes.

Police said the other man had a medium build, a brown hoodie, blue jeans and black and white Adidas slide shoes.

If you know who the men are, police ask that you call 901-528-CASH. Tips can also be made anonymously by clicking here.

If an arrest is made, you can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.