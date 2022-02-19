Wanted: Suspect in deadly shooting at motel party identified

Investigators said John Michael Glenn is wanted in the November shooting at a party at a motel on East Brooks Road that killed Joshua Stittiams.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting at a motel party in November 2021.

Investigators said the shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. November 17, 2021 at a party at a motel in the 1500 block of East Brooks Road. They said Joshua Stittiams and a suspect known as “JM” went to the party, but got into a fight. They said at some point “JM” followed Stittiams into a room and shot him, then ran away.

Officers were called to the scene when Stittiams was found dead at the scene.

Police said “JM” was identified as John Michael Glenn, and an arrest warrant was issued for first degree murder.

They said Glenn is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on where he may be found is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.