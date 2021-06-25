WANTED: Suspects broke into 10 vehicles at Southaven Fire Station

Southaven Police are asking for help identifying the suspects responsible for several car burglaries at a fire station.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — Southaven Police are asking for help identifying the suspects responsible for several car burglaries at a fire station.

Investigators said on Friday, ten vehicles were broken into in the parking lot of Southaven Fire Station No. 1 in the 1900 block of Main Street. Police said there are at least three suspects.

One suspect was wearing all black clothing, off brown or green shoes, and a black pull-down hat. The second suspect was wearing light blue, orange and black pants with a white stripe down the side, a dark colored jacket, and Nike flip flops. A third suspect was driving their vehicle.

The suspects were in a white early model Chevrolet or GMC Suburban.