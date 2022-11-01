West Memphis caregiver arrested, charged with elder abuse after allegedly assaulting a patient

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Catherine Daniels assaulted a patient inside their home in May.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A woman from West Memphis, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged following an investigation into the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

On June 3, TBI began its investigation into Catherine Daniels after receiving information of alleged abuse.

During the investigation, agents determined, while working as an in-home caregiver on May 30, Daniels assaulted a patient at a house in the 2200 block of Meadow Glade Lane.

On October 13th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Daniels with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Daniels was taken into custody Tuesday by TBI and booked into the Shelby County Jail. Her bond is set at $10,000.