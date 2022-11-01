West Memphis caregiver arrested, charged with elder abuse after allegedly assaulting a patient

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A woman from West Memphis, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged following an investigation into the abuse of a vulnerable adult.
On June 3, TBI began its investigation into Catherine Daniels after receiving information of alleged abuse.
During the investigation, agents determined, while working as an in-home caregiver on May 30, Daniels assaulted a patient at a house in the 2200 block of Meadow Glade Lane.
On October 13th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Daniels with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Daniels was taken into custody Tuesday by TBI and booked into the Shelby County Jail. Her bond is set at $10,000.
Daniels is no longer employed as a caregiver. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, TBI said.