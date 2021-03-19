x
West Memphis man found dead on side of Kansas interstate

Kansas troopers found the body of 18-year-old Bennet Trotter, of West Memphis, Arkansas, on the shoulder of Interstate 70.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Authorities in northeast Kansas say the body of an Arkansas man was found on the shoulder of Interstate 70, and the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating. 

The Manhattan Mercury reports that the Geary County Sheriff's Office initially received a call around 5:15 a.m. Thursday about a person down by the interstate near Fort Riley. 

Kansas troopers responded and found the body of 18-year-old Bennet Trotter, of West Memphis, Arkansas, on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate.

Investigators believe Trotter had been walking along the road when he was hit by one or more vehicles that left the scene. 

No arrests had been reported or suspects named in the case by Friday morning.
