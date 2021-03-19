Memphis man indicted for murder of friend during fight last April

A grand jury Thursday indicted LaJuan Britton, 47, aka LaJuan Craft, on counts of first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight between two friends last year that began as a scuffle and ended with a shooting now has resulted in a murder indictment, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Investigators said Britton and Antonio Hines, 44, got into a fight the evening of April 26, 2020, in the 500 block of Gilleas Road in southwest Memphis. At one point, Britton said he was leaving, but told Hines he would be back.

About 15 minutes later, Britton returned and the fight resumed until he pulled a gun and shot Hines in the stomach and in the hip. Hines was taken to a hospital and before undergoing surgery told police that Britton shot him.

Hines died four days later of complications from his gunshot wounds.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Karen Cook the District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit (SPU) in Criminal Court Division 8. The SPU seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.