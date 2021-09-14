Woman wanted in deadly hit & run crash in Frayser

Police released surveillance pictures Tuesday of the vehicle and woman they said were involved in the August 30th crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman they said was behind the wheel of a car that caused a deadly hit and run crash.

Investigators said the crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Watkins Street and Burnham Avenue.

A driver involved in the crash told police he was southbound on Watkins when a white sedan pulled out from a private drive. He said he swerved to miss the car, and crashed into another vehicle. The passenger in the car that swerved was taken to Regional One, where she died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.