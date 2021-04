The bill is aimed at helping school districts with pay below the state's average.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate approved a bill to raise the average teacher salary in the state by $2,000 over the next two years.

The bill is aimed at helping school districts with pay below the state's average. It also creates the Teacher Salary Equalization Fund.

The state education department said there is a shortage of licensed teachers in several areas of the state, and salaries are a key factor in attracting people to a teaching career.