Meet the ‘chicken tenders’: how these kids are learning responsibility by raising chickens

ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley headed to the 4-H Youth Development Chicken Chain in Desoto County to learn more about the group.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They call themselves ‘chicken tenders.’ And these kids are learning the ins and outs of how to raise chickens.

Desoto County’s 4-H Youth Development organization created the Chicken Chain program, to help children and teens learn responsibility by raising chickens. The kids then compete with others from across the state.

“So Chicken Chain is a program that’s offered through 4-H. It’s called chicken chain because it’s a process,” said Kelsey Martin, 4-H Youth Development Agent with DeSoto County. “They get the chickens as they are babies and they are their responsibilities from then, which starts in May. And they have to take care of them all the way until October, which is when the state fair is. And that’s when they will go and show them.”

“I love raising chickens,” said Emma Wofford. “Because they have the cutest little personalities. Every single one of them is different.”

“Why I love chickens so much is because they’re funny,” said Olivia Wofford.

“I have different names. I like westerns and so, Gunsmoke. I have had a Miss Kitty. My roosters name is Matt Dillon,” said Emma. “El Dorado. Joey. Rio Lobo. Shasta.”

“This is a way to develop youth because they are taught responsibility and commitment,” said Martin. “They care for these animals, day in, day out. They are feeding and watering.”

“I have learned how to take care of them,” said Olivia. “Especially about showing chickens and giving them baths.”

“I am learning a lot of things from, like, how to keep them medically and physically safe,” said Emma.

“So, the goal is to have an auction at the end so that it is a chain process. You started at the beginning. You raised it all the way. And then you sold it onto a producer,” said Martin. “Some of these kids get very attached to their chickens and they don’t want to sell them… It’s just up in the air as to whether they sell them or not.”

The Chicken Chain is for kids ages 8 to 18. The group meets monthly, and a county show in August prepares them for the state fair in October in Jackson, Mississippi. First place at the state fair wins $1,400. Desoto County has won first place the past four years.

