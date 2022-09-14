Memphis-Shelby County Schools teacher fired after social media post outrage

MSCS is working on an initiative that reflects their value of affirming all students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary was fired after a social media post she shared caused controversy and sparked outrage among parents.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools responded in a statement saying:

"Thank you for reaching out. The statements shared do NOT reflect our belief in the sanctity and value of every child, and District officials are investigating the situation. Please know, we share your disappointment and MSCS and Chimneyrock takes such matters seriously.

We are working on a schoolwide initiative that reflects our value of affirming all students, and we welcome your input on a collective show of support that the Chimneyrock family can do in the coming days."