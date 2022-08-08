Germantown Municipal Schools says lead problems in some water sources have been resolved

We're told high levels were found in some sources which aren't used often, such as paint sinks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District warned parents ahead of the first day of class about high lead levels in some of the school sinks.

ABC24’s Eryn Rogers spoke with the district's communications director Monday morning. She said they routinely test for lead each summer, and they found some water sources that tested outside the limits at Houston High and Middle, Farmington, Dogwood, and Riverdale Elementary Schools.

She said the problems have been resolved, and they just wanted to be transparent with parents.

They have labeled the affected sinks, which the school leaders said aren't used often, such as paint sinks - so they weren't turned on frequently.

We were told high levels were not found in drinking fountains, so it’s safe for kids.

Below is the full statement from GMSD:

"Germantown Municipal School District takes the safety of its students and staff very seriously and proactively tested all water sources that could potentially be ingested over the summer. While the law does not define what ‘drinking water sources’ are, GMSD has chosen to test all water fountains, sinks, boilers, water heaters, exterior hose bibs/connections, ice machine connections, showers, eye wash stations, and any other areas presenting possibility for the ingestion of water.

All sources that were not within acceptable levels were sinks. Parents at the affected areas have been notified via an email late last week.

Schools included in the notifications; Houston High School, Houston Middle School, Riverdale Elementary School, Farmington Elementary School and Dogwood Elementary School.

As all of these are non-traditional drinking water sources, with a low probability to be used for drinking water, GMSD has placed signage on them indicating that the water source is not for drinking while we take corrective action in accordance with industry standards.

Primary drinking water sources, such as water fountains and water bottle filling stations, were all within acceptable levels at all GMSD schools.