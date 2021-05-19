x
Memphis City Council wants Governor to veto bill banning teaching of critical race theory

Council members called the bill "shameful," concerning, and stated that acting as if racism never happened makes the wounds deeper.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council wants Governor Bill Lee to veto the bill that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee schools.

Earlier this month, state lawmakers passed the measure to allow the state to keep funding from schools that teach about white privilege, oppression, and inequality.

The governor hasn't signed the measure, nor has he said whether he would support it.

Find the documents related to the May 18, 2021 meeting HERE.

