MSCS cancels after-school activities and athletic events Friday in anticipation of the release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

The school district said that the move was "in the interest of public safety".

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a letter to parents Thursday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they would be cancelling all after school activities Friday in preparation for the release of the Tyre Nichols death investigation video.

The letter stated that the school district made their decisions "out of an abundance of caution as we reflect on and work through a difficult moment for our community".

Mayor Jim Strickland said the video would be released Friday after 6pm but did not give a specific time for the release.

Read the full statement released in that letter to parents below:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and those across the Mid-South affected by this tragedy. In the interest of public safety, on Friday, Jan. 27, we are canceling all after-school activities, including YCare and athletic events. Our Family Wellness Centers will close early Friday at 5 p.m.

The 2023 School Choice Showcase, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed a week to Feb. 4. We are monitoring events and will announce a decision about Saturday’s additional activities and games by 10 p.m. Friday.