x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

School cancelled for Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Monday, February 7th

Due to the ongoing power outages across the city, classes and before/after school activities have been cancelled for Monday.
Credit: WNEP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the ongoing power outages, Memphis-Shelby County Schools are cancelling classes as well as before/after school activities for Monday, February 7th.

As of Sunday evening, a large number of school buildings are either without power or still experiencing HVAC systems and trees/debris challenges.

Also, with thousands of MLGW customers without electricity, that means that a large number of students and teachers are being impacted at home.

MSCS said in a statement, "Our thoughts go out to these families tonight and we hope everyone is prioritizing their safety. We look forward to being back in the classroom as soon as possible."

Related Articles

In Other News

Memphis high school student learns to fly