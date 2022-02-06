School cancelled for Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Monday, February 7th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the ongoing power outages, Memphis-Shelby County Schools are cancelling classes as well as before/after school activities for Monday, February 7th.
As of Sunday evening, a large number of school buildings are either without power or still experiencing HVAC systems and trees/debris challenges.
Also, with thousands of MLGW customers without electricity, that means that a large number of students and teachers are being impacted at home.
MSCS said in a statement, "Our thoughts go out to these families tonight and we hope everyone is prioritizing their safety. We look forward to being back in the classroom as soon as possible."