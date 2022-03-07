Memphis-Shelby County Schools to host two hiring events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is hiring and will host two upcoming employment opportunities.
The first hiring fair will be held on Thursday, March 10. MSCS said it's calling on all nurses, career and technical education teachers, skilled craftsmen and others to register for Thursday's job, which will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Board of Education (160 S. Hollywood).
Those interested in joining MSCS can scan the QR code above or email scsrecruits@scsk12.org with any questions.
The second hiring event will be a virtual recruiting on Friday, March 11 for educators, school counselors and librarians from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Those who are interested can click here to register.