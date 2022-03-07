Memphis-Shelby County Schools to host two hiring events

MSCS is calling all nurses, career and technical education teachers, skilled craftsmen, educators, librarians and school counselors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is hiring and will host two upcoming employment opportunities.

The first hiring fair will be held on Thursday, March 10. MSCS said it's calling on all nurses, career and technical education teachers, skilled craftsmen and others to register for Thursday's job, which will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Board of Education (160 S. Hollywood).

Those interested in joining MSCS can scan the QR code above or email scsrecruits@scsk12.org with any questions.