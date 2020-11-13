Some Mississippi Schools move to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge

Here is the statement from Marshall County Schools: “Due to the number of Covid-19 cases within the county and an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, the Marshall County School District has decided to move all schools in the district to remote learning beginning November 16, 2020 and the students returning to face to face learning on November 30, 2020. Instructional packets will be sent home with the children for next week's work today and will be available for pickup next week. Packets should be completed and returned when the students return to school. Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily. More information about each school site will be posted on social media and possible additional calls. Please stay safe and have a great Thanksgiving Holiday!”