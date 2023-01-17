MSCS plans to pick firm for superintendent search on Jan. 31

There are also several upcoming public meetings on Thursday, Jan. 19, Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County School leaders said Tuesday they expect a firm to be selected Jan. 31, 2023, in the search for a new superintendent.

MSCS said Board Chair Althea Greene, General Counsel Kenneth Walker and Chief of Human Resources Quintin Robinson will review four search firm applications and make a final recommendation to the board.

They said the following qualified firms submitted completed applications: Alma Advisory Group; GR Recruiting; Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates; and Ray and Associates.

“We look forward to a final vote on the search team so we can move to the next step in the MSCS Super Search, which is the superintendent application process,” said Greene in a news release. “Over the next few weeks, our communications partner will compile the research gathered via our surveys and input sessions. We’ll provide the search firm with a summary of the findings in February.”

A public meeting will be held Friday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Board of Education, where the Advisory Committee will discuss the type of application and interview process for the new superintendent.

There are also two final public input sessions:

Thursday, January 19, at 5:30 p.m. at Kingsbury High School. While open to all, the meeting is targeting the Spanish-speaking community.

Saturday, January 21, at noon at the Board of Education Auditorium. All faith-based leaders are encouraged to attend this session, which is also open to the public.