MSCS sets timeline, committee for superintendent search

Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced their committee includes community education leaders as well as school board members.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and the Shelby County Board of Education announced Monday the timeline for finding their next superintendent, and the committee in charge of the search, which will include education leaders in the Memphis community.

The Memphis Education Fund (MEF) had recently asked for help from the community in the superintendent search, announcing participating members will meet Monday at 6 p.m. as part of an engagement series with the district.

Interim Superintendent Toni Williams took over the role in September after former Superintendent Joris Ray resigned in August amid a misconduct scandal.

The search is set to formally begin in February after several input sessions from both students and the Memphis community, and is expected to end with the hiring of the new superintendent in July.

Committee members include:

MSCS Board Chair Dr. Althea Greene

MSCS Board Member Kevin Woods

MSCS Teacher Mary Walton

Jim Boyd, the former CEO of Bridges

Sarah Carpenter from Memphis Lift

Sam O'Bryant from Literacy Mid-South

Beverly Davis from the Whitehaven Empowerment Zone

Gisela Guerrero from MICAH

Vernita Doggell from MEF

Rev. K.T. Whalum Jr.

Paul Garner with Stand for Children

Here's the search timeline from MSCS

November 14 - Timeline for search and committee members announced.

October to November 18 - Updates to policies and procedures if applicable from board members.

December 1 - Request for proposal released with updates/website landing page created.

December 6 - Student input session.

December 8 - Public input session #1 hosted by District 1-3 board members.

December 15 - Public input session #2 hosted by District 4-6 board members.

January 12 - Public input session #3 hosted by District 7-9 board members.

January 21 - Public input session #4 hosted at the Board of Education.

December 15 to January 30 - Open stakeholder surveys: Educators, businesses, nonprofits, parents.

January 30 to February 15 - Search firm to begin search: Firm will build profile from the board and public input sessions.

Firm will build profile from the board and public input sessions. February 16 to April 30 - Search firm conducts search.

May 1 to May 30 - Candidates reviewed and Top Three selected.

June - Top Three candidates go through interview process.

July - Board selects new superintendent.

August - New superintendent starts the new school year.