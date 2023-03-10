Revamped Toddler Gardens reopens at Children's Museum of Memphis

The Toddler Gardens provides sensory play, imaginative play, cooperative play for children, as well as helps them learn problem-solving, dexterity and motor skills coordination. The revamped area includes a treehouse, stream with bridges, small trees for children to pick and sort fruit, pie-making station, play tables, and problem-solving stations.

“With the generous support of our community donors, we are so excited to see the first phase of renovations completed on this particular play and learning area,” said Dr. Stewart Burgess, the Executive Director of CMOM, in a news release. “This area of the museum is important for families in that it gives children aged four and under an exclusive, fully-enclosed play zone where our youngest explorers can play freely, giving parents the option of engaging with their child or to watch as discoveries are made."