School supply drives and giveaways across the Mid-South & Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It’s already time to start thinking about heading back to school for students. The Mid-South is gearing up with school supply drives and giveaways over the coming weeks.

Below is a list of events which will be updated as more come in.

Giveaways

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Omari “Big O” Thomas’ Who cares? O Cares. 1st Annual School supply giveaway for K-12th grade 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1425 E. Shelby Dr.



Cossitt Library’s Backpack & Books 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. 33 S. Front St. Library card signup is encouraged, if you don't already have one.



DeSoto County Dream Center Backpack Giveaway 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Latimer Lakes in Horn Lake, Mississippi



Supply Drives

Not-for-profit financial cooperative Southern Security is accepting donations of school supplies for children in Memphis served by the Youth Villages Backpack Heroes Program. Donations can be dropped off at any Southern Security branch from July 5 through July 24. Southern Security branch locations may be found on their website at this link: https://www.southernsecurity.org/locations/.

ABC24 HYPE 5K/10K Walk-Run

Join us on July 22nd for a run benefitting ABC24’s Sweet Souls for Kids shoe drive. Learn more and how to register HERE.

We have also partnered with the Memphis Police Department COP Unit for the shoe drive. Donations can be dropped off at any MPD precinct before July 22, 2023.