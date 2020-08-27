SCS student device distribution canceled for Friday

The threat of inclement weather has forced Shelby County Schools to cancel its previously scheduled device distribution for August 28

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Hurricane Laura, which has claimed lives, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands, and caused widespread damage in Louisiana and Texas, is making its mark as a tropical storm in the Mid-South, with severe storms and tornadoes.

The fallout goes beyond storm damage itself. Because of the threat of inclement weather, Shelby County Schools has canceled its previously scheduled device distribution schedule for Friday, August 28.

In a news release, the district said, “Due to the threat of inclement weather, we have decided to close all student device distribution sites tomorrow (August 28) out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our families and staff. Families scheduled for device pick-ups on Friday are being informed of available make-up times to receive their devices this weekend.”

Click here for makeup times and locations.