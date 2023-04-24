Tennessee parents uneasy as they're told their children must attend summer school

"Allow that child to still grow and prosper and do the things that they need to do without being held back," MSCS parent Shalonda Newsom said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, April 22, kickstarts week two of state testing for Memphis-Shelby County Schools. This year, third graders who do not pass the TCAP are set to attend summer school or be held back, but one parent said her student is already facing summer school despite her results on the TCAP.

The pandemic, her parent’s divorce and a mid-school year relocation all contributed to Shalonda Newsom’s daughter being just behind the curve and not meeting the mark the state of Tennessee has set for her. However, her mom is hopeful the law to hold third graders back changes soon so others don’t have to deal with what they’re going through.

Newsom said she got an email from MSCS saying her daughter did not perform well on a previously given test, so she’s required to go to summer school and has already been enrolled in the program.

“I’m super frustrated,” Newsom said. “The kids who really need the help, yes help them. But if a child could be doing other things, then allow that child to still grow and prosper and do the things that they need to do without being held back.”

Not to mention, the summer school requirement is disrupting their plans for summer vacation.

“She’s very athletic so she would definitely be doing gymnastics,” Newsom said. “We love the park; we like to travel. We do a lot. We were supposed to go out of town. Now, we can’t do that. We have to stay here and allow her to go to summer school.”

Not only has her student had to deal with learning loss during the pandemic, her parent going through a divorce and a move to a new state, but she’s also lacking testing accommodations that could help her succeed in the classroom.

“She has Tourette’s,” Newsom said. “So, she’s struggling with that just trying to keep the tics down so it’s not loud in the class and things like that. So, we’re working to get her like a 504 or IEP or something like that. And I think that it would help her because she says it makes her feel weird that the class is completely quiet and then she’s tic-ing.”

Unfortunately, a lot of the leg work falls on parents - something Newsom hasn’t had the time to do with three school-aged students on her hands. On top of that, Newsom is having to accommodate all of her children’s schedules based on the new addition of summer school.

So, if there’s one piece of advice, she could give to other parents it’d be to speak up for your child.

“Just be more of an advocate for your child,” Newsom said. “Go to the board meetings. I’ve been to a few, and I was allowed to sit there through the board meetings and actually voice my opinion. You’re thinking it’s a small thing, no, it’s a really big thing. They really do listen; I think it just needs to be more parents that speak up.”

If your student is at risk of being held back based on their TCAP score, there are a few exemptions like for students who are learning English and have received less than two years of ELA, students who have been held back before and students with disabilities.

ABC24 reached out to MSCS but did not receive a response by press time.