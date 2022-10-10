tnAchieves: More than 400 mentors in Shelby County needed to meet student demand

The mentorship program said there are more than 3,300 openings statewide before their October 21 application deadline.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee mentorship program tnAchieves said Monday they are still looking for more than 3,300 volunteer mentors statewide before their October 21 application deadline, including 468 mentor spots in Shelby County, to meet student demand.

tnAchieves said these are needed for the TN Promise program, which helps high school students apply for college. They want to help reverse the trend of declining college acceptance rates from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “While the pandemic has caused declining college-going rates nationwide, I am a firm believer that Tennessee is well suited to confront this challenge head-on."

tnAchieves said many TN Promise students will be the first in their families to go to college.

tnAchieves said mentors commit one hour per month to serve students in their community. All mentors in 2023 will begin working with their students in November of 2022 and will meet their students in person at the student’s high school in December or January. Mentors will receive training and handbook guide to the program.