How TSU & Meharry Medical College are creating a pipeline of African American doctors

Creating a pipeline of African American doctors! That's what Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College want to do - diversify the healthcare pipeline.

Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College want to see more African American doctors and dentists in underserved communities. So the two have joined forces.

"The whole premise behind it is to have more African-Americans in the medical profession," said TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.

It's an accelerated pathway program. And it's named in honor of Dr. Levi Watkins Jr.

Watkins, a TSU graduate, was an internationally renowned cardiac surgeon. In fact, Dr. Watkins was the first to successfully implant an automatic defibrillator in a human patient at John Hopkins University.

The program will prepare TSU students for early acceptance into Meharry for medical or dental school.

"We're going to get a pipeline of African-Americans doctors and dentists," said Dr. Glover.

Here's how the program will work. Eligible TSU students will fast track and graduate from the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in three years before going on to Meharry to study medicine or dentistry.

"Because of high blood pressure, because of diabetes, and if you pull back a little further -- you know because it's been a shortage of healthcare professionals when it comes to African Americans, there's been discrimination in the healthcare industry when it comes to African Americans," said Dr. Glover.

And studies show Meharry graduates go on to serve patients in often overlooked and vulnerable communities throughout the country.

"We're going to get a pipeline of African-Americans doctors and dentists because COVID has pulled back the covers and made it known just how much more we need more healthcare professionals," said Dr. Glover. "Even before the wool was pulled back with COVID, we knew we needed more. But, if COVID has done anything, it's brought to light the other ills of our society and one of them is the need to have more healthcare professionals in our community."

The program will begin next year. Scholarships will be offered to qualifying students. Learn more HERE.