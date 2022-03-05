West Memphis group fights for justice in education

A group of parents, faculty and administrative staff is fighting for change within the West Memphis school system in a number of areas.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Community members in the West Memphis School District protested for justice Tuesday.

The group has been fighting for six key areas, which include the teacher shortage, pay disparity, title one funding, disciplinary process, and the need for a demographics review to better reflect the number of students and teachers in the classrooms.

Organizer Jessie McGruder said he would like to see more transparency from school leaders on the hiring process, especially when it comes to voting for key positions, like the superintendent.

He said with elections happening at the end of the month, he believes the district should take more time to assess the candidates first.

"Every candidate should've received an interview. All these individuals are highly qualified. We have people who have doctorate degrees that weren't allowed an interview and we don't understand how that's possible," McGruder said. "Our district is rushing to make this decision in 30 days when it should take a longer time to hire a superintendent, so that's why we're out here using our voice."

He added that this vote will hold a lot of weight since there's a lot at stake for everyone involved.

"It's going to affect the livelihood of teachers, students, and my children who attend this school district. We know this needs to be a timely process, not a rush and hire just because," McGruder said.

The group will protest again Wednesday and Thursday at 301 S. Avalon St. in West Memphis at 4:30 p.m.