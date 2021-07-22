What does DeSoto County Schools say about students wearing masks in schools?

The Mississippi Health Department, the CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics all say that children need to wear masks in class.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — What does DCS Superintendent Cory Uselton say on the school board's decision?

Mr. Uselton says that he thinks the decision to be up to the parents and that they what is best for their children. However, just because masks aren't required, that does not mean that things are completely back to normal.

"We're excited about the upcoming school year. We want to have a normal school year. We do realize that during the COVID era, there will still need to be protocols in place during this time," says Uselton.

Among some of those protocols:

Teachers must keep the same seating charts to limit movement in the classroom

Group work will be limited

Principals can choose to stagger the times for lunch and class changes

To view the whole return safety plan, visit the county's website.