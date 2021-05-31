Memphian Eric Gales is ready to rock the anthem and halftime at the Grizzlies playoff game

Gales told Local 24 News he planned on buying tickets and attending the game as a fan with his wife, but his inquiry turned into a job offer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rock and blues guitarist Eric Gales will be at the Memphis grizzlies game Monday to kick things off.

The Memphis rocker will not only sing the National Anthem - he's performing at halftime too.

Gales will join fellow Memphis legends 8 Mall and MJG in the plaza outside FedExForum to rock downtown Memphis after the second quarter.

Gales told us he was planning on buying tickets and attending the game as a fan with his wife, but his inquiry quickly turned into a job offer.

“She was like, ‘Babe, the Grizzlies are in the playoffs. Do you want to call about getting tickets courtside for the game?’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, let me just shoot in the dark here.’ And I shot an email inquiring to even pay for my courtside tickets and the phone call turned into me getting paid to sit courtside. That’s the funny little story about this whole thing,” said Gales.

Gales told us he has not planned out what he will play at halftime, but when the downbeat hits, he taps into a source that never disappoints.