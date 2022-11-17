Starship featuring Mickey Thomas to be honored at 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl

The rock band is receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award, and will perform at halftime of the big game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl is honoring rock band Starship featuring Mickey Thomas with this year’s Outstanding Achievement Award, presented for excellence in the field of music and entertainment.

Known for songs like “Sara,” “We Built This City,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” Starship and Thomas will receive the award at the President’s Gala, which will be held at the Peabody Hotel Dec. 27, 2022. The group will them perform halftime during the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, a portion of which will be telecast on ESPN.

The award is presented by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital each year, dating back to the early years of St. Jude and its founder Danny Thomas.

Past recipients of the award include Danny Thomas, Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Lou Rawls, Clint Black, Little Richard, Alabama, The Beach Boys, LeAnn Rimes, The O’Jays, KC & The Sunshine Band, The Temptations, Big & Rich, The Commodores, The Isley Brothers, The Four Tops and Scotty McCreery.