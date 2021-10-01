Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to undergo name change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will soon have a new name, city leaders announced on Friday.
The 58,325-seat venue will soon be called the Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium.
“I couldn’t be happier with this public/private partnership that will allow us to enhance the overall fan experience at the stadium and will tie in perfectly with the $126 million Liberty Park development right next door,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Through this partnership with Simmons Bank, we continue to honor the history of the stadium while ushering in a new area as Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium.”
Simmons Bank signed a title sponsorship deal to get the naming rights. The stadium opened in 1965 and serves as a tribute to the veterans of World War I, World War II and the Korean War.
“With the continued reinvestment surrounding the Liberty Bowl and many other areas across the city, Simmons Bank is proud to partner with the City of Memphis to ensure the future of this historic stadium which represents a critical element of this important renaissance project,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. “As Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium, the name will continue to uphold the honor and tradition the stadium serves as a tribute to our veterans.”
The stadium is in the heart of Midtown and includes 40 skyboxes, seven executive suites and a 175-person stadium club.