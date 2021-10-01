Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to undergo name change

The 58,325-seat venue will soon have a new name.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will soon have a new name, city leaders announced on Friday.

The 58,325-seat venue will soon be called the Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium.

“I couldn’t be happier with this public/private partnership that will allow us to enhance the overall fan experience at the stadium and will tie in perfectly with the $126 million Liberty Park development right next door,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Through this partnership with Simmons Bank, we continue to honor the history of the stadium while ushering in a new area as Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium.”

Simmons Bank signed a title sponsorship deal to get the naming rights. The stadium opened in 1965 and serves as a tribute to the veterans of World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

We’re excited to announce we are in advanced negotiation with the City of Memphis to be the title sponsor of the @LibertyBowlMem Stadium. We’re thrilled to play a role in preserving the rich history of this iconic stadium, soon to be Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium! pic.twitter.com/9JcpeOfNXJ — Simmons Bank (@simmons_bank) October 1, 2021

“With the continued reinvestment surrounding the Liberty Bowl and many other areas across the city, Simmons Bank is proud to partner with the City of Memphis to ensure the future of this historic stadium which represents a critical element of this important renaissance project,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. “As Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium, the name will continue to uphold the honor and tradition the stadium serves as a tribute to our veterans.”